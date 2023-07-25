Search

Get Honda bikes now with simple monthly instalments

08:33 PM | 25 Jul, 2023
Get Honda bikes now with simple monthly instalments
If you've always wanted a Honda motorbike but have been hesitant to buy one because of the high price tag at first, Bank Alfalah has an amazing deal for you. 

Your preferred Honda motorcycle is now available for affordable monthly payments beginning at only Rs7,180.

The SBS Instalment Plans and credit cards from Bank Alfalah enable this amazing possibility.

Instalment Plan

An alluring offer from Bank Alfalah enables motorbike fans to enjoy the rush of riding a Honda bike without having to worry about the cost. Customers may take advantage of this amazing deal and make their dreams come true with 0% markup and a 2.5% processing charge of the product's price for up to 6 months.

An alluring offer from Bank Alfalah enables motorbike fans to enjoy the rush of riding a Honda bike without having to worry about the cost. 

Customers may take advantage of this amazing deal and make their dream come true with 0% markup and a 2.5% processing charge of the product's price for up to 6 months.

SBS Instalment Plans from Bank Alfalah are intended to make buying Honda motorcycles easy and inexpensive for clients. The bank wants to make sure that everyone can purchase their preferred bike without affecting financial security, thus it offers tempting instalment choices.

Terms and conditions

Despite how alluring the deal may seem, it's important to be aware of the terms and restrictions attached to it. Customers who are interested in taking advantage of the instalment plan should carefully consider the eligibility conditions and other specifications given out by Bank Alfalah. Understanding the phrases would enable people to choose wisely and take pleasure in a hassle-free bike experience.

Customers must have a Bank Alfalah credit card to get started. Once they have satisfied the qualifying conditions, they may start the application procedure by visiting the Bank Alfalah website or calling the bank's hotline at 021 111 225 111.

Model Price Rs. 3 Months          (0% markup) 6 Months          (0% markup) 9 Months 12 Months 18 Months 24 Months 36 Months
Honda CD 70cc 154,900 51,633 25,817 20,077 15,775 11,473 9,325 7,180
Honda CG 125cc 229,900 76,633 38,317 29,797 23,413 17,029 13,840 10,666

