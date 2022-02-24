Gold price in Pakistan jumps Rs3,400 per tola

KARACHI – Gold price in Pakistan surged by Rs3,400 per tola to reach Rs127,100 per tola on Thursday amid growing tension between Russia and Ukraine.

The price of 10 grams saw an increase of Rs2,915 as it was traded at Rs111,711 in the local market.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal witnessed an increase of $77 per ounce to close at $1,972.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market surged by Rs300 per tola to reach Rs1,490 per tola today.