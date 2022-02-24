PM Imran meets Russian deputy premier, energy minister

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday held a delegation-level meeting with Russian deputy premier Alexander Valentinovich Novak during this two-day long visit to Moscow.

The Pakistani delegation also met with Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Nikolay Shulginov and matters of mutual interest were discussed.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Asad Umar, PM’s commerce aide Abdul Razak Dawood and others officials were part of the delegation.

Earlier, PM Imran Khan held one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putting that continued for three hours.

Energy and economic cooperation remained the focus of the meeting between the two high ups.

The Kremlin said the two leaders discussed the main aspects of the bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the current regional topics, including developments in South Asia.

Meanwhile, state broadcaster Radio Pakistan said the one-on-one meeting had a "wide-ranging agenda" relating to bilateral matters and regional developments.

"The two leaders reviewed the entire array of bilateral relations, including economic and energy cooperation, particularly the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline," the report said.

Before heading to the meeting at Kremlin, the premier laid a floral wreath at the monument of heroes killed in World War II during his historic visit to Russia.