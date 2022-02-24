Pakistani, Russian FMs reaffirm desire to expand bilateral ties
MOSCOW – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi has met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during the historic Moscow visit.
A report of the state broadcaster said both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations. Qureshi and Mr. Lavrov exchanged views on regional and global issues, including bilateral relations, enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.
Speaking on the occasion, FM Qureshi said that Islamabad attaches special importance to bilateral relations with Moscow.
Relations between the two sides have gradually strengthened, he mentioned while adding that Islamabad is pursuing the agenda of promoting economic priorities and regional ties under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Russian FM felicitated Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Pakistani leadership on the successful conduct of the extraordinary OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan and also expressed best wishes regarding the upcoming meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad next month.
Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin as scheduled today despite the ongoing crisis at the Ukraine-Russia border.
This is the first such trip by the Pakistani premier in more than 2 decades that aims to push for the construction of a long-delayed, multibillion-dollar gas pipeline in collaboration with Russian companies. Two leaders are also expected to discuss issues regarding economic cooperation.
