Top civil, military leaders in Pakistan meet today to discuss US attacks on Iranian Nuclear Sites

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top civil and military leadership are slated to meet today under direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to review the rapidly escalating tensions in Middle East after recent US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

National Security Committee (NSC) meeting brought together key federal ministers and senior military officials to deliberate on evolving regional situation, particularly conflict between Tehran and Tel Aviv, along with pressing internal and external security challenges facing Pakistan.

The development comes after United States launched targeted airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, intensifying the ongoing regional conflict and raising global security concerns.

Foreign Office condemned US military action as a violation of international law, saying diplomacy must remain the only path to resolving the crisis peacefully. The ministry also warned that any further escalation could have far-reaching consequences for regional and international stability.

Pak Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with Iran, having earlier conveyed Pakistan’s condemnation of the strikes in a phone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Islamabad also joined China and Russia in submitting a draft resolution at the United Nations Security Council calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

The resolution urges all parties to avoid further escalation, protect civilians and infrastructure, and pursue a diplomatic resolution to the Iranian nuclear issue.

Speaking at UN, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative Asim Iftikhar called for urgent dialogue and adherence to international law to bring about a peaceful and lasting solution.

NSC meeting today underscores Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability, highlighting the country’s call for restraint and diplomacy amid a highly volatile Middle East crisis.