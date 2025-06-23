PSX slumps as US joins Israel in attack Iranian nuclear sites

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday opened in red due to selling pressure after the United States launched attack on Iranian nuclear sites this weekend.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 index benchmark shed 2,045 points as it slipped to 117,977, losing three psychological levels in single day.

Experts have attributed the bearish trend to rising tensions in the Middle East as the US has joined Israel in attack Iran, a major oil producer.

The strikes, which hit Iran’s Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear facilities, were confirmed by the US as part of what President Donald Trump called a precision mission aimed at disrupting Iran’s nuclear capabilities. American officials claimed bunker-buster bombs were used against deeply buried targets.

After the attack, Tehran said US must face consequences for criminal attack. Iranian Foreign Minister issued forceful condemnation of the United States following targeted airstrikes on its nuclear facilities, calling the move a “grave violation” of international law and a direct attack on its sovereignty.

Seyed Abbas Araghchi termed attack as an “unlawful and dangerous escalation,” claiming the sites struck were peaceful and operated under international oversight.

Meanwhile, oil prices surged to their highest since January 2025 following the US attacks on Iran.

Brent crude futures were up $1.52 or 1.97% to $78.53 a barrel as of 0503 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude advanced $1.51 or 2.04% to $75.35, Reuters reported.