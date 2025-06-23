Is Mojtaba Khamenei on the list as Iran’s supreme leader names successors amid Israel conflict?

TEHRAN – As the US joined Israeli in attacking Iranian nuclear facilities, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly taken some major decisions, including naming his three successors.

A report published by the New York Times said Khamenei has stopped using mobile phone and other electronic devices for communication as the 86-year-old is convinced that Israel or possible the US may be planning to assassinate him.

The supreme leader now communicates with the military officials through a trusted aide, while the top army brass has also stopped using the electronic devices to avoid surveillance or detection.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Successors

Reports said the Iranian supreme leader has identified three senior clerics who would take his place in case of his assassination.

However, the supreme leader has not included the name of his, Mojtaba Khamenei, in the list of his successor. Earlier, it was being reported by some media outlets that Mojtaba was long seen as a potential heir of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

So far, Iranian authorities have not given any response to the reports regarding his successors.

The US hit Iran’s Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear facilities in its weekend strikes, saying these were part of what President Donald Trump called a precision mission aimed at disrupting Iran’s nuclear capabilities. American officials claimed bunker-buster bombs were used against deeply buried targets.

The US strikes follow more than a week of hostilities between Iran and Israel, which began after Israeli forces launched a surprise attack on Iranian military and nuclear sites on June 13. Iran responded with drone and missile salvos, triggering widespread fears of a regional war.

The US had been engaged in nuclear negotiations with Tehran until recently, but those talks appear to have collapsed in the wake of escalating military action. While there has yet to be an official response from major global powers, the United Nations is expected to convene an emergency session in the coming days. Regional analysts warn that further retaliation by Iran could lead to a broader military confrontation across the Middle East.