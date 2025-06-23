‘Apna Meter, Apni Reading’: PM Shehbaz approves self-metering for electricity users

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the decision to eliminate the role of electricity meter readers from power distribution companies across the country.

Reports said a new digital application titled “Apna Meter, Apni Reading” will soon be launched for this purpose. The app will allow electricity consumers to upload their own meter readings.

This new system will be implemented nationwide, excluding the jurisdiction of K-Electric.

As per the existing system, meter readers take photos of electricity meters and send them to the distribution companies (DISCOs), based on which bills are generated.

However, this method has led to widespread issues of overbilling and consumer complaints. Many consumers have expressed dissatisfaction over inflated bills and have consistently raised concerns regarding the accuracy of the readings.

In April this year, LESCO Chief Executive Officer Ramzan Butt revealed that the company is going to launch a new mobile application, allowing consumers to submit their own electricity meter readings.

While further technical details and visuals of the app are yet be released, it is expected to be launched soon.

The project primarily aims to ensure transparency in the system and reduce billing disputes.

In May 2025, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) announced a reduction in electricity prices by Rs1.55 per unit across Pakistan, including Karachi.

This decrease in electricity prices was made on the account of the third quarterly adjustment of the current fiscal year.