‘If we stay silent Today, Who will speak for us tomorrow?’ – Bilawal Bhutto on Iran attacks

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly denounced recent Israeli and US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, calling these attacks blatant violation of international norms and based on false claims.

Addressing National Assembly, Bilawal said, “Israel attacked Iran on basis of lies, and we reject and condemn this aggression.” He emphasized Iran’s sovereignty had been grossly violated, with its military leadership and nuclear scientists targeted inside their homes rather than on the battlefield.

He highlighted that most serious violation was assault on Tehran’s nuclear installations, warning of the catastrophic consequences had there been any radioactive fallout. “If radiation had leaked, the entire region — especially Pakistan — would have suffered the consequences,” he added.

Bilawal also lamented United States for its role in the attacks, saying that even the American public does not support such military actions. “This is not the first time such lies have been used. The world was told Iraq had weapons of mass destruction — now the same script is being used against Iran,” he added.

“First they went to Lebanon, then Yemen, and now Iran,” he added. “If we remain silent today, no one will speak up when they come for us tomorrow. The Israeli regime must be stopped.”

Bilawal’s remarks come amid rising regional tensions following coordinated strikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, which Tehran claims were carried out in violation of international law and aimed at provoking broader conflict in the Middle East.