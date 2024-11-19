Punjab Police clears air on controversial plot allotments to senior officers

ISLAMABAD – National Police Foundation NPF’s controversial plot allotments to senior officials of Punjab Police come under scrutiny, and it prompted response from police department amid outrage.

An English publication shared a report regarding allotment of plots in upscale E-11 sector of federal capital to senior police officers including Punjab top cop at notably below-market rates. National Police Foundation (NPF) however defended the move, clarifying that the allotments were in full compliance with Foundation’s established rules and regulations, despite criticism of favoritism and undue benefits for high-ranking officers.

Several senior police officers, including three former and current Inspectors General Dr Usman were allotted plots in Sector E-11 at a cost far below the current market rate as these officers paid merely Rs 1.57 million each for plot worth over Rs 100 million.

IG KP Akhtar Hayat, NPF MD Sabir Ahmed, and several other high-ranking officers were also among those awarded plots. As the distribution had everyone talking, Managing Director of the NPF explained that the foundation followed its internal rules when re-allocating plots that had remained vacant for decades due to the original allottees’ untraceable whereabouts.

Delving into details, he said NPF management was within its rights to cancel the original allotments and distribute the plots to officers eligible under the foundation’s policy, and said such decisions were in line with NPF’s longstanding practices, and that original allottees, like former DIG Shahid Iqbal, could have their plots restored if they came forward.

Police Department said NPF has policy to allocate only one plot per officer, typically after 29 years of service, ensuring fairness and transparency, and that allotment of plots follows a set protocol, and the recipients are expected to cover the costs, including development charges, as stipulated by the NPF.

Similar policies are in place for other senior government officials as Federal secretaries allotted plots in sectors such as G-15 or G-16, while officers of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) receive up to two plots within their respective housing societies based on rank and tenure.