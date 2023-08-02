Pakistan again warns Kabul against fostering transnational terrorists after Khar suicide bombing

PESHAWAR – Pakistan's Prime Minister on Tuesday warned the Taliban government to stop harboring militants involved in transnational terrorism.

Following the deadly suicide bombing at the JUI-F rally in the country’s northwestern region neighboring Afghanistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir visited KP’s capital and were briefed about the overall security situation in the region.

PM, during his recent visit, called on the Taliban administration to undertake solid measures towards denying its soil to be used for transnational terrorism.

A statement issued by PM Office said the top officials were briefed on the security situation with a focus on the Bajaur suicide blast, the status of investigations under process and counter-terrorism efforts being undertaken to dismantle the terrorists’ network by disrupting the linkages between planners, executioners, and abettors.

Today, Prime Minister & COAS visited #Peshawar, who were first recieved by Corps Commander Peshawar and later he accompanied Prime Minister and COAS to CMH where they visited victims of #Bajaur blast. Blast victims were assured of full support by Prime Minister & Security forces pic.twitter.com/zU2Zg1dRZC — INFO TRACKS (@Info_Tracks) August 1, 2023

The premier deplored the involvement of the citizens coming from neighboring country in the suicide blasts and slammed freedom of action available to militants in planning and executing such attacks on innocent civilians from the sanctuaries across the border, it said.

PM Sharif commended the emergency efforts undertaken by the Pakistan Army in the evacuation of wounded personnel from remote area to the provincial capital, which saved many previous lives.

During the visit, the PM and Army Chief visited the injured personnel under treatment at the CMH Peshawar and inquired about their health. The premier directed the concerned authorities to render the best possible healthcare services to the wounded patients until their full recovery.

PM reaffirmed support for the wounded and assured that the whole nation stands with them in this hour of grief and shares the burden of their losses, saying such cowardly attacks cannot weaken our resolve to eradicate the menace of terrorism.