Bajaur blast death toll jumps to 54

ISLAMABAD – Eight more victims succumbed to injuries on Monday, taking death toll to 54 in deadly Sunday’s suicide attack at a worker convention organised by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in Bajaur’s Khar area.

The district health officer confirmed the death of three more injured persons, adding that over 90 people with different levels of injuries were receiving treatment at various hospitals. He said 38 bodies had been handed over to their relatives after identification.

He said eight bodies had been kept at hospital as their identification is yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat visited District Headquarters Hospital Khar and inquired about the health of the victims.

He also directed to provide all possible assistance to the injured to ensure their best treatment. Lt Gen Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat also met the heirs of the martyrs and prayed for their higher ranks.

Separately, District Police Officer said three suspects had been arrested while investigation is underway to trace others. He said an initial probe suggested that the terrorist organisation Daesh had orchestrated the attack.

Pakistan has witnessed a resurgence of attacks by terrorist organisations since last year when a ceasefire agreement was broken by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Earlier this year, A mosque bombing in Peshawar’s highly fortified area killed over 100 people.