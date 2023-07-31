Bajaur blast death toll jumps to 54

ISLAMABAD – Eight more victims succumbed to injuries on Monday, taking death toll to 54 in deadly Sunday’s suicide attack at a worker convention organised by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in Bajaur’s Khar area.
The district health officer confirmed the death of three more injured persons, adding that over 90 people with different levels of injuries were receiving treatment at various hospitals. He said 38 bodies had been handed over to their relatives after identification.
He said eight bodies had been kept at hospital as their identification is yet to be determined.
Meanwhile, Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat visited District Headquarters Hospital Khar and inquired about the health of the victims.
He also directed to provide all possible assistance to the injured to ensure their best treatment. Lt Gen Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat also met the heirs of the martyrs and prayed for their higher ranks.
Separately, District Police Officer said three suspects had been arrested while investigation is underway to trace others. He said an initial probe suggested that the terrorist organisation Daesh had orchestrated the attack.
Pakistan has witnessed a resurgence of attacks by terrorist organisations since last year when a ceasefire agreement was broken by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Earlier this year, A mosque bombing in Peshawar’s highly fortified area killed over 100 people.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.15 during the opening hours on the first working day of the week.
During intra-day banking, the local currency was traded at 286.60, with a marginal loss of Re0.15.
Last week, the embattled rupee bounced back after back-to-back losses as State Bank allowed Exchange Companies (ECs) to import greenback in cash against the value of their export consignments through reputed cargo or security companies.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on
Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Karachi
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Quetta
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Attock
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Multan
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
