IESCO announces installment plans amid electricity bills protests

04:24 PM | 26 Aug, 2023
IESCO announces installment plans amid electricity bills protests
Source: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Electric Supply Company has announced an installment offer for its customers after massive protests were held across the country, including the capital city. 

IESCO Chief Executive Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan made the announcement, stating that he has directed all offices of the company to offer installment plans to customers if they are unable to pay the bill in one go.

He also asked the IESCO customers to visit the offices of the relevant Sub-Divisional Office, Revenue Office or Customer Service Centers if they have any concerns about their bills. 

A day earlier, protests were held in multiple cities of Pakistan against massive hike in electricity prices, adding to woes for the inflation-bitten people.

A call for the protest had given by Jamat-e-Islami before people took to streets in Karachi, Rawalpindi , Attock, Gujranwala and other cities across the country, demanding the government to withdraw additional taxes on electricity prices and recent hike in power tariff.

In Karachi, traders also joined the protests against the inflated electricity bills, with some setting them on fire.

Addressing the protest rally JI Karachi’s emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman warned that the situation could worsen if the government continues to put burden on people. He said, “We will show resistance if anyone comes to cut our electricity connection”. He urged the government to tax the landloards not the poor people.

In Rawalpindi, people staged a protest on Murree Road after Friday prayers and raised slogans against the Islamabad Electric Power Supply Company.

