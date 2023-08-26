PESCO tries new way to avoid public wrath amid electricity bills protests

PESHAWAR – The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has barred its employees from non-essential use of vehicles and carrying “green number plates” on them to avoid damages as protests are being held against exorbitant electricity bill in the country.

A circular issued by the company was shared by a social media user on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

“It is to inform all concerned that due to prevailing Law & Order situation, non-essential vehicles may not be put on roads and Green Number Plates may be removed immediately till the normalization of Law & Order situation to avoid any untoward incident and damage to Government & PESCO assets please. This issued with the approval of Worth Chief Executive Officer PESCO,” the circular reads.

A day earlier, protests were held in multiple cities of Pakistan, including Peshawar, against massive hike in electricity prices, adding to woes for the inflation-bitten people.

Videos circulating on social media shows people torching their bills and demanding the government to withdraw additional taxes on electricity prices and recent hike in power tariff.