Punjab government seals all theatres in Lahore

LAHORE – Caretaker of Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir has announced the temporary closure of over 10 major commercial theatres in the Lahore division due to violations of the Dramatic Performances Act 1876.

These theatres will remain closed until they adhere to the new regulations.

During a media interaction, the minister expressed that despite repeated warnings, theatre owners and drama producers had assured the Lahore commissioner in writing that they would not include explicit performances by female dancers. Unfortunately, these commitments turned out to be insincere as indecent content persisted. Consequently, the Punjab government was compelled to seal more than 10 theatres.

Amir Mir highlighted that theatres such as Tamaseel Theatre, Al-Falah Theatre, Shama Theatre, Naz Theatre, Mehfil Theatre, and Sitara Theatre in Lahore, as well as four theatres in Kasur and Sheikhupura, had pledged in writing to Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa that they would refrain from featuring obscenity in their performances. However, upon inspection last night, it was discovered that these theatres were violating the Drama Act, resulting in their immediate closure.

Emphasizing the significance of traditional theatre as a potent performing arts medium, Minister Mir declared the government's intention to amend the Drama Act to enact a comprehensive ban on dance in stage plays. The proposed amendments would entail substantial fines and penalties for theatre owners and producers found in breach of the regulations.

بار بار کی وارننگز کے باوجود سٹیج ڈراموں میں بیہودہ ڈانسز اور فحش حرکات سے باز نہ آنے پر حکومت پنجاب نے کریک ڈاؤن کا آغاز کرتے ہوئے لاہور ڈویژن کے تمام تھیٹرز کو سیل کر دیا ہے۔ — Minister Information Punjab (@MinisterInfoPb) August 24, 2023

پنجاب بھر میں تمام تھیٹرز اور سٹیج ڈراموں کو مانیٹرکرنے کی ذمہ داری پنجاب آرٹس کونسل کو سونپ دی گئی ہے اور جہاں کہیں بھی بے ہودگی، فحاشی اور عریانی کا عنصر نظر آئے گا اس تھیٹر کو سیل کر دیا جائے گا، پروڈیوسر کو بلیک لسٹ کر دیا جائے گا اور ڈانسرز پر مکمل پابندی عائد کر دی جائے گی۔ — Minister Information Punjab (@MinisterInfoPb) August 24, 2023

Mir affirmed, "The process of amending the Drama Act has been initiated, and theatres known for disseminating vulgarity will only be allowed to reopen following the implementation of these amendments."

He also communicated through a tweet from the official Punjab information handle that a crackdown had begun, leading to the temporary closure of all theatres within the Lahore division. Subsequent tweets clarified that the Punjab Arts Council had been tasked with monitoring theatres and stage plays throughout the region. Any instances of obscenity found within these performances would lead to theatre closures, producer blacklisting, and a complete ban on the involved dancers.

Mir highlighted that Commissioner Randhawa had personally inspected Tamaseel Theatre in response to a complaint about an 'obscene mujra' and subsequently ordered its closure. He added that theatres in Sheikhupura and Kasur had similarly been sealed due to received complaints.