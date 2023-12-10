Search

Pakistan

Good news for driver's licence seekers in Punjab!

Web Desk
09:51 PM | 10 Dec, 2023
Good news for driver's licence seekers in Punjab!

The Punjab government has revealed its plan to streamline the driving licence application process in an effort to make it more convenient and effective for the applicants. 

Starting December 10, 2023, people in Punjab can apply for a learner's driving licence at Patrol Posts, Khidmat Markaz, Police Stations and online via a new mobile app named "Online Learner Web App".

With the new user-friendly online system citizens will be able to apply for licences without having to wait in line and from the comfort of their homes. It is believed that this improvement would be more user-friendly and efficient than the old system, which was created in 2003.

The "Online Learner Web App" will streamline the assessment and application procedures. Punjab citizen can easily apply for their learner's licences from home with this app. On December 10, the updated app will be accessible starting at 6:00 p.m.

Additionally, the Punjab government will make it possible to renew a standard driver's licence, a duplicate licence and an overseas licence online starting December 11 using the Punjab Police app. The province's citizens will benefit even more from this.

This application is a big step towards making it easier for people to get driver's licence. It is anticipated that the new approach would improve traffic safety throughout the province in addition to saving time and causing applicants less inconvenience.

Punjab announces huge increase in driving license fee

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

06:02 PM | 10 Dec, 2023

Punjab CM Naqvi shares new update for schools winter vacations in ...

05:43 PM | 9 Dec, 2023

'No challan for three days': Punjab announces relief regarding ...

12:32 PM | 9 Dec, 2023

Punjab govt ends offering jobs to family members of deceased govt ...

03:33 PM | 8 Dec, 2023

Punjab lunches crackdown on non-certified persons administrating ...

08:34 PM | 7 Dec, 2023

Punjab announces new financial package for civils servants who die ...

10:30 PM | 5 Dec, 2023

UHS revises MBBS, BDS admissions schedule in Punjab for session ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:30 PM | 10 Dec, 2023

Dolphin Police personnel booked for shooting TikTok video at land grabber's party

Horoscope

09:19 AM | 10 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 10, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 10 Dec 2023

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Sunday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 285.95 for selling.

Euro comes down to 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound rate remains unchanged at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.4 285.95
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.82 763.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.14 41.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.37 36.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 922.14 931.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.82 61.42
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.33 177.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.12 26.42
Omani Riyal OMR 738.71 741.76
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.07 78.77
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 324.5 327
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price drops in Pakistan; Check out today gold rates here

Gold prices decreased in local markets in line with the trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 10 December 2023

On Sunday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs216,300, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,450.

Single tola of 22 Karat Gold price costs Rs198,274, 21 karat rate per tola costs Rs189,263 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,225 for each tola.

In the global market, gold prices hovers around $2,004 per ounce, after drop of $23.35 on Sunday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Karachi PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Islamabad PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Peshawar PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Quetta PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Sialkot PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Attock PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Gujranwala PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Jehlum PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Multan PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Bahawalpur PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Gujrat PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Nawabshah PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Chakwal PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Hyderabad PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Nowshehra PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Sargodha PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Faisalabad PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486
Mirpur PKR 216,300 PKR 2,486

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: