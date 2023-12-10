Good news for driver's licence seekers in Punjab!

The Punjab government has revealed its plan to streamline the driving licence application process in an effort to make it more convenient and effective for the applicants.
Starting December 10, 2023, people in Punjab can apply for a learner's driving licence at Patrol Posts, Khidmat Markaz, Police Stations and online via a new mobile app named "Online Learner Web App".
With the new user-friendly online system citizens will be able to apply for licences without having to wait in line and from the comfort of their homes. It is believed that this improvement would be more user-friendly and efficient than the old system, which was created in 2003.
The "Online Learner Web App" will streamline the assessment and application procedures. Punjab citizen can easily apply for their learner's licences from home with this app. On December 10, the updated app will be accessible starting at 6:00 p.m.
Additionally, the Punjab government will make it possible to renew a standard driver's licence, a duplicate licence and an overseas licence online starting December 11 using the Punjab Police app. The province's citizens will benefit even more from this.
This application is a big step towards making it easier for people to get driver's licence. It is anticipated that the new approach would improve traffic safety throughout the province in addition to saving time and causing applicants less inconvenience.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Sunday.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 285.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound rate remains unchanged at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.4
|285.95
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.82
|763.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.37
|36.72
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|922.14
|931.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.82
|61.42
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.33
|177.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.12
|26.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.71
|741.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.07
|78.77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.5
|327
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
Gold prices decreased in local markets in line with the trend in the international market.
On Sunday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs216,300, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,450.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold price costs Rs198,274, 21 karat rate per tola costs Rs189,263 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,225 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices hovers around $2,004 per ounce, after drop of $23.35 on Sunday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Karachi
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Quetta
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Attock
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Multan
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.