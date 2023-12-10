Good news for driver's licence seekers in Punjab!

The Punjab government has revealed its plan to streamline the driving licence application process in an effort to make it more convenient and effective for the applicants.

Starting December 10, 2023, people in Punjab can apply for a learner's driving licence at Patrol Posts, Khidmat Markaz, Police Stations and online via a new mobile app named "Online Learner Web App".

With the new user-friendly online system citizens will be able to apply for licences without having to wait in line and from the comfort of their homes. It is believed that this improvement would be more user-friendly and efficient than the old system, which was created in 2003.

The "Online Learner Web App" will streamline the assessment and application procedures. Punjab citizen can easily apply for their learner's licences from home with this app. On December 10, the updated app will be accessible starting at 6:00 p.m.

Additionally, the Punjab government will make it possible to renew a standard driver's licence, a duplicate licence and an overseas licence online starting December 11 using the Punjab Police app. The province's citizens will benefit even more from this.

This application is a big step towards making it easier for people to get driver's licence. It is anticipated that the new approach would improve traffic safety throughout the province in addition to saving time and causing applicants less inconvenience.