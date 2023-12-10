iPhone 15 series PTA approved prices in Pakistan

For the longest time, the Apple iPhone has been among the priciest cellphones available in Pakistan. But since the release of the iPhone 15 series, the cost has increased to previously unheard-of heights, especially in comparison to flagship models from other companies, most notably Samsung.
In Pakistan, the price of the iPhone 15 series remains significantly high even after it has been available for a long time. This is partially caused by the continued unpredictability surrounding the US dollar's (USD) fall against the Pakistani rupee (PKR).
The PTA-approved prices for the iPhone 15 series in Pakistan are as follows:
|Model
|Price
|iPhone 15 128 GB
|374,300 PKR
|iPhone 15 256 GB
|412,600 PKR
|Model
|Price
|iPhone 15 Plus 128 GB
|412,600 PKR
|iPhone 15 Plus 256 GB
|450,900 PKR
|Model
|Price
|iPhone 15 Pro 128 GB
|489,100 PKR
|iPhone 15 Pro 256 GB
|517,800 PKR
|iPhone 15 Pro 512 GB
|594,300 PKR
|iPhone 15 Pro 1 TB
|670,800 PKR
|Model
|Price
|iPhone 15 Pro Max 256 GB
|575,200 PKR
|iPhone 15 Pro Max 512 GB
|642,100 PKR
|iPhone 15 Pro Max 1 TB
|728,200 PKR
The pricing shown here was obtained from Mercantile, the official Apple distributor for Pakistan.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Sunday.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 285.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound rate remains unchanged at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.4
|285.95
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.82
|763.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.37
|36.72
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|922.14
|931.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.82
|61.42
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.33
|177.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.12
|26.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.71
|741.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.07
|78.77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.5
|327
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
Gold prices decreased in local markets in line with the trend in the international market.
On Sunday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs216,300, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,450.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold price costs Rs198,274, 21 karat rate per tola costs Rs189,263 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,225 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices hovers around $2,004 per ounce, after drop of $23.35 on Sunday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Karachi
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Quetta
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Attock
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Multan
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,300
|PKR 2,486
