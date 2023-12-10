iPhone 15 series PTA approved prices in Pakistan

For the longest time, the Apple iPhone has been among the priciest cellphones available in Pakistan. But since the release of the iPhone 15 series, the cost has increased to previously unheard-of heights, especially in comparison to flagship models from other companies, most notably Samsung.

In Pakistan, the price of the iPhone 15 series remains significantly high even after it has been available for a long time. This is partially caused by the continued unpredictability surrounding the US dollar's (USD) fall against the Pakistani rupee (PKR).

The PTA-approved prices for the iPhone 15 series in Pakistan are as follows:

iPhone 15 PTA Approved Price in Pakistan

Model Price iPhone 15 128 GB 374,300 PKR iPhone 15 256 GB 412,600 PKR

iPhone 15 Plus PTA Approved Price in Pakistan

Model Price iPhone 15 Plus 128 GB 412,600 PKR iPhone 15 Plus 256 GB 450,900 PKR

iPhone 15 Pro PTA Aprroved Price in Pakistan

Model Price iPhone 15 Pro 128 GB 489,100 PKR iPhone 15 Pro 256 GB 517,800 PKR iPhone 15 Pro 512 GB 594,300 PKR iPhone 15 Pro 1 TB 670,800 PKR

iPhone 15 Pro Max PTA Approved Price in Pakistan

Model Price iPhone 15 Pro Max 256 GB 575,200 PKR iPhone 15 Pro Max 512 GB 642,100 PKR iPhone 15 Pro Max 1 TB 728,200 PKR

The pricing shown here was obtained from Mercantile, the official Apple distributor for Pakistan.