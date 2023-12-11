Gold price in Pakistan; Check today gold rates here - 11 December 2023

Gold prices remained under pressure in local markets in line with the trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 11 December 2023

On Monday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs216,300 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,450.

Single tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,275, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs189,260 and single tola of 18k gold rate is being traded at Rs162,225.

Globally, gold prices stands around $1996 per ounce, after dropping $8 on first working day of the week.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan