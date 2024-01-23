Gold sees Rs500 per tola increase in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered upward trend in domestic market of Pakistan on Tuesday in line with rising international prices.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association per tola gold price surged by Rs500 to settle at Rs215,200.
The price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs429 to reach Rs184,500.
In international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $5 to settle at $2,047 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable in local market as Rs2,600 per tola and Rs2,229.08 per 10-gram.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.2 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro hovers around 305 for buying and 308 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.15
|752.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.1
|915.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.32
|59.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.7
|27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.76
|734.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.25
|324.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
