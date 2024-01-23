Gold sees Rs500 per tola increase in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered upward trend in domestic market of Pakistan on Tuesday in line with rising international prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association per tola gold price surged by Rs500 to settle at Rs215,200.

The price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs429 to reach Rs184,500.

In international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $5 to settle at $2,047 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable in local market as Rs2,600 per tola and Rs2,229.08 per 10-gram.