Pak-Afghan Torkham border crossing reopens today after 9-day closure

Torkham border, the key crossing and busiest trade route between Pakistan and Afghanistan, has re-opened after a 9-day closure.

The border crossing that connects Afghanistan's Nangarhar province with Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, was shut down on January 13 after Pakistani officials demanded passports and visas from Afghan drivers under the new policy, and then the Afghan Taliban banned Pakistani truckers from crossing the border.

The recent closure is not the first time the Torkham border was closed. The border crossing has been closed several times in recent months including September 2023 when it remained shut for over a week due to clashes between two forces.

The recent development comes as Islamabad started expelling undocumented foreigners, mostly Afghan nationals as Kabul took no action against militants involved in cross border attacks.

Pakistan however opened the border as a goodwill gesture. The reopening comes as huge number of stranded patients and vehicles on both sides of the border created unwanted situation for both sides.

Hundreds of trucks laden with goods were stranded last week by the closure of the Torkham border crossing, at the western end of the fabled Khyber Pass.

Meanwhile, Afghan authorities have been conveyed that all legal documentation for travelers must be completed during this period.