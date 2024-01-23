Ushna Shah's new bold video goes viral

Lollywood diva Ushna Shah is known for bold persona, and clothing choices. The Balaa star remains under the limelight as the actress does not shy away from flaunting her curves.

Shah, 33, has remained in the showbiz industry for quite some time as she mastered the art of remaining in the limelight. She has a sense of style and her talent is commendable.

After having a number of hit projects, Ushna made her film debut with the film Chikkar and she has been attending film-related events. She was again spotted in western clothing criticism several times for outfit choices and this happened once again.

The Parizaad was spotted at event as she was seen wearing a black jersey dress. Some of her fans praised her while others were clearly not impressed with the attire.

Here's how people reacted: