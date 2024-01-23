Search

Technology

realme C67 is now available for sale in Pakistan

Web Desk
02:23 PM | 23 Jan, 2024
realme C67 is now available for sale in Pakistan

In a grand entrance to the Pakistani smartphone scene, realme proudly presents the C67, a device that transcends expectations, delivering a perfect blend of power, style, and innovation. As the latest addition to the C Series, the C67 promises to redefine your smartphone experience.

 Quality Master Award Winner: A Testament to Excellence

As a testament to its commitment to quality, realme's C Series, including the realme C67, is the world's first smartphone series to be certified for quality by TUV Rheinland. Realme C67 also clinched the Quality Master Award from WhatMobile, cementing Realme's unwavering dedication to delivering top-notch devices.

 Capturing Moments in High Definition

The Realme C67 excels in performance and is a groundbreaker in photography. Its 108MP Ultra Clear Camera, equipped with 3X In-sensor Zoom, is a clear winner in the smartphone camera segment. The C67's camera is a creative powerhouse from detailed shots to versatile perspectives.

 Powerful Performance, Seamless Multitasking

At the core of the realme C67 lies the Snapdragon 685 6nm chipset, a technological marvel that ensures unparalleled power, speed, and efficiency. With a CPU clock speed of 2.8GHz and a 21% improvement in the AnTuTu Benchmark, the C67 takes mobile performance to new heights. Gamers and multitaskers alike will appreciate the enhanced GPU performance, offering a 15% boost for a smoother, more immersive experience.

 Memory Marvel: 8GB+8GB Dynamic RAM & 128GB Storage

Experience the luxury of seamless multitasking with 8GB of built-in RAM and an additional 8GB of dynamic memory through DRE technology. The realme C67 doesn't compromise on storage either, providing a capacious 128GB for all your apps, photos, and videos.

 33W SuperVOOC Charging: Swift and Seamless

Say goodbye to long charging times with the C67's 33W SuperVOOC Charging. The 5,000mAh battery charges 50% in just 30 minutes, ensuring you spend less time plugged in and more time on the go.

 Sleek Design, Seamless Display

The Realme C67 boasts a sleek and comfortable design. Its super-thin 7.59mm body houses a massive 5000mAh battery. The 17.07cm (6.72'') 90Hz display brings content to life with vibrant colours and smooth visuals.

 The realme C67 is more than a smartphone; it's a symphony of features that cater to today's tech-savvy users' diverse needs and desires. With availability in Pakistan, the C67 invites you to experience a new era of smartphone excellence.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Technology

10:02 AM | 23 Jan, 2024

PTA changes rules for issuing duplicate mobile SIM cards in Pakistan

04:46 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

PayPak Debit Card: redefining financial transactions in Pakistan

01:47 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

The unbeaten dominance of realme C67 in Pakistan's smartphone market

10:27 AM | 21 Jan, 2024

‘Technical fault’ rectified as internet services ‘fully ...

08:56 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Grab Netflix subscription in Pakistan for as low as Rs250 per month

06:59 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Spotify 'Pakka Hit Hai' partners with Future Fest 2024 to revive ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:23 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

realme C67 is now available for sale in Pakistan

Gold & Silver Rate

05:52 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Gold sees decline in Pakistan

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee further strengthens against dollar in inter-bank

Pakistan's lcoal currency continue to recover losses against US dollar, moving upward during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market.

In early hours of trading on Tuesday, Pakistani rupee climbed by Rs0.32 to touch 279.53.

PKR started the week on positive note, settling at 279.85 against the US dollar, per rates shared by State Bank.

The currency also registered slight gains against the greenback in open market, while the local currency. During the day, rupee was being quoted at 279.4 for customers.\

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/23-Jan-2024/pakistani-rupee-remains-largely-stable-against-us-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-check-23-jan-forex-rates

Horoscope

08:24 AM | 23 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 23th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: