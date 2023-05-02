Search

Saeeda Imtiaz addresses fake death rumours on television

Noor Fatima 04:07 PM | 2 May, 2023
Saeeda Imtiaz addresses fake death rumours on television
Pakistani actress Saeeda Imtiaz's fake death news shocked both the industry and the nation. Although the rumour spread was fabricated, it took a toll on the star's mental health and her public image. Imtiaz previously took to Instagram to give a statement following the news, but the Tamasha Ghar famed star believed it was better to discuss the issue and put it to rest by appearing in public.  

For background context, Imtiaz's verified Instagram account shared took to the story section and shared a black and white image of the actress writing that she had sadly passed away. This, however, was far from veracity and was refuted by her friends. Imtiaz later revealed that her social media account had been hacked and the culprits stooped low enough to taint her image and upset her fans.

Most recently, the 32-year-old star appeared on Nida Yasir's Good Morning Pakistan show where she shared her story in her own words and suggested that it wasn't a cheap publicity stunt to create headlines.

In her own words, Imtiaz revealed that she was horrified upon hearing the news that she isolated herself in her room. The actress added that her dear ones visited her to confirm that she was indeed alive. The starlet's family, who lives abroad, panicked and were calmed down by Imtiaz later.

Ironically, the Kaptaan: The Making of a Legend star was trolled by netizens for pulling off a stunt, however, the Wujood diva refuted any such claims and was rather offended by the way social media users jumped to conclusions and tainted her reputation.

On the acting front, Imtiaz was seen in Redrum – A tale of Murder, Kaptaan: The Making of a Legend, Wujood, and Thori Detting Thora Pyar.

