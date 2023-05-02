Search

Pakistan drop one spot in latest T20I annual team rankings

04:30 PM | 2 May, 2023
Source: PCB

DUBAI – Pakistan slipped one spot to fourth place in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's T20I Rankings in the annual rankings update issued on Tuesday.

India continued to reign as the top-ranked T20I team at they extended the lead from England in second spot.

The annual rankings see India add further two points, thus increasing their lead to 267 as they go eight points clear of Men's T20 World Champions England (259).

The new rankings reflect all T20I series completed since May 2020, with those completed prior to May 2022 weighted at 50 per cent and every subsequent series weighted at 100 per cent.

New Zealand (256) benefit from the latest rankings update as they make a two-spot jump from No.5 to No.3. They now breathe down the neck of England, with just three points separating the two sides.

Pakistan stood at the fourth place with 254 points followed by South Africa with 253 points.

Hong Kong and USA were the biggest victors, with both teams jumping three spots each, the biggest climb in the annual rankings update. Hong Kong enter top 20 from No. 21 to No.18 while the USA ascend to No.22.

Among the biggest fallers are Oman and PNG, each down two places to 20th and 21st respectively while Singapore fell six places to No.36.

A total of 84 teams are now ranked in the T20I team rankings after having played the minimum 6 T20I matches in the past three years. Unfortunately, six countries — Turkey, Brazil, Chile, Iran, Mexico and Peru  — drop off the table after failing to fulfil the criteria of a minimum of six games played, with the latter five countries not playing a single T20I since May 2020, according to ICC’s blog.

