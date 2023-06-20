PCB management body dissolved after Zaka Ashraf, Mustafa Ramday nominated as BoG members

LAHORE – The management committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was dissolved on Tuesday on completion of its tenure hours after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif nominated two new members of the board of governors.

The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination has issued notification to dissolve the Najam Sethi-led committee. The affairs of the cricked board will now be handled by the elections commissioner till new PCB chairman is picked.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister, in the capacity of PCB patron-in-chief, nominated former PCB chairman Muhammad Zaka Ashraf and Advocate Supreme Court Mustafa Ramday as members of the Board of Governors of PCB.

Ashraf, who remained the PCB chairman in the last government of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), is most likely to take up the position once again.

The nomination of Ashraf and Ramday has completed the BoG's 10 members forum, which includes four representatives each from cricket associations and departments.

The chief election commissioner will now call for the election for the next PCB chief.

A day earlier, Najam Sethi announced his exit from the race to become chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

In a late-night announcement, the former interim chief minister announced pulling himself out of the race for chairmanship as Sethi said he did not want to be a bone of contention between Shehaz Sharif and Asif Zardari.

He further mentioned an atmosphere of uncertainty and instability as inconducive for PCB. Under the circumstances, I am not a candidate for the Chairmanship of PCB. Good luck to all stakeholders, his tweet further reads.