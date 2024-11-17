PCB confirms Jason Gillespie to remain Pakistan’s red ball coach amid speculations

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that Jason Gillespie will continue to coach the Pakistan Red Ball Cricket Team.

In a statement issued by the PCB, the board dismissed news reports from a cricket website suggesting the removal of Gillespie and the appointment of Aqib Javed as head coach for all formats.

The PCB clarified that Jason Gillespie will remain as the Red Ball coach for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa.

It is important to note that Gary Kirsten resigned as head coach before Pakistan’s tour of Australia, after which Jason Gillespie was appointed as the interim Red Ball coach for the Australia tour.

The PCB also clarified the news reported by the cricket website, emphasizing that Jason Gillespie will continue as the Red Ball coach. However, the board has not made any statement regarding the position of the White Ball coach.

Pakistan’s team will play a series against South Africa from December 10 to January 7, which will include 3 T20s, 3 ODIs, and 2 Test matches.