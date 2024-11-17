Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

PCB confirms Jason Gillespie to remain Pakistan’s red ball coach amid speculations

Pcb Confirms Jason Gillespie To Remain Pakistans Red Ball Coach Amid Speculations

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that Jason Gillespie will continue to coach the Pakistan Red Ball Cricket Team.

In a statement issued by the PCB, the board dismissed news reports from a cricket website suggesting the removal of Gillespie and the appointment of Aqib Javed as head coach for all formats.

The PCB clarified that Jason Gillespie will remain as the Red Ball coach for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa.

It is important to note that Gary Kirsten resigned as head coach before Pakistan’s tour of Australia, after which Jason Gillespie was appointed as the interim Red Ball coach for the Australia tour.

The PCB also clarified the news reported by the cricket website, emphasizing that Jason Gillespie will continue as the Red Ball coach. However, the board has not made any statement regarding the position of the White Ball coach.

Pakistan’s team will play a series against South Africa from December 10 to January 7, which will include 3 T20s, 3 ODIs, and 2 Test matches.

Aqib Javed to take over as Pakistan’s white-ball head coach

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 17 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.3 279
Euro EUR 290.85 293.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.55 353.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181.25 181.43
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.16 200.56
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.99 904.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search