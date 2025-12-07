Pakistan rejects Indian foreign minister’s ‘misleading’ remarks about state institutions

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has categorically rejected and condemned the highly inflammatory, baseless and irresponsible comments made by the Indian External Affairs Minister in his recent statement.

Responding to media queries, Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said Pakistan is a responsible state and its all institutions, including armed forces, are dedicated to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

He said the May 2025 conflict vividly demonstrated Pakistan armed forces’ professionalism as well as their resolve to defend the motherland and the people of Pakistan against any Indian aggression in a befitting, effective yet responsible manner.

He said attempts by Indian leadership to defame Pakistan’s state institutions and its leadership are a part of propaganda campaign designed to distract the attention from India’s destabilizing actions in the region and beyond as well as State-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan.

The Spokesperson said India must investigate the fascist and revisionist Hindutva ideology that has unleashed a reign of mob justice, lynchings, arbitrary detentions and demolition of properties and places of worship.

He emphasized that Pakistan believes in co-existence, dialogue and diplomacy. However, it stands united and resolute in its intent and ability to safeguard its interests and sovereignty.