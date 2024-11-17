Aqib Javed to take over as Pakistan’s white-ball head coach

Former Test cricketer Aqib Javed has agreed to step into the role of Pakistan’s white-ball coach after Gary Kirsten resigned from the position last month.

Javed will assume the role ahead of Pakistan’s Zimbabwe tour, starting on November 24, following the conclusion of Pakistan’s tour to Australia. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to officially announce Javed’s appointment soon.

After Kirsten’s resignation, the PCB appointed red-ball coach Jason Gillespie as the interim white-ball coach for the Australia tour. The board made the announcement via a statement, confirming Gillespie’s role for the ODI and T20I series against Australia.

Kirsten’s resignation was due to a rift with the PCB, particularly over the decision to remove the coaching duo’s authority in team selection. While Kirsten did not comment publicly, it was reported that he was disappointed by the shift in power and felt sidelined by the increasing influence of the current selection committee, especially regarding selection discussions and captaincy decisions.

Pakistan Squad

ODI SQUAD: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tayyab Tahir.

T20I SQUAD: Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan.