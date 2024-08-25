Search

Sports

Bangladesh Cricket Board urged to suspend Shakib Al Hasan after murder charge

Web Desk
09:51 PM | 25 Aug, 2024
Shakib al hasan
Source: Facebook

Days after senior Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was named as an accused in the alleged murder of garment factory worker Rubel, the lawyers representing Rafiqul Islam have written to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) requesting Shakib’s immediate suspension from all forms of cricket.

Shakib, a former captain of the Bangladesh national team, is among 147 individuals charged by Rubel's father, Rafiqul. Shakib was also a former lawmaker in the Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina.

Currently in Pakistan for a Test series, Shakib played in the first Test at Rawalpindi, where Bangladesh, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, defeated Pakistan, captained by Shan Masood, by 10 wickets. Shakib contributed with four wickets and scored 15 runs in the match.

Shakib's future in cricket is expected to be decided after the ongoing Test against Pakistan, as confirmed by BCB President Faruque Ahmed.

In connection with Rubel's murder on August 7, Rafiqul's lawyer, Md Rafinur Rahman, represented by Shajib Mahmood Alam, sent a legal notice to the BCB via email and registered post. The notice cited ICC rules, which state that a player named in a criminal case cannot participate in national team activities.

The notice also requested that the BCB recall Shakib to assist in the murder investigation and inform the ICC of the situation.

The BCB chief acknowledged that while they have not yet received the notice, they will make a decision before the second Test match against Pakistan on August 30 in Rawalpindi.

"Regarding Shakib, a case has been lodged. We have not yet received any legal notice. An FIR (First Information Report) was filed, and there will be an investigation. Following that, the case will proceed in one direction or another," Faruque said after a meeting with board directors at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

09:51 PM | 25 Aug, 2024

Bangladesh Cricket Board urged to suspend Shakib Al Hasan after ...

09:18 PM | 25 Aug, 2024

Mohsin Naqvi trolled after Bangladesh secure historic 10-wicket ...

08:47 PM | 25 Aug, 2024

Mohsin Naqvi reacts after Pakistan loses 1st Test to Bangladesh

02:50 PM | 25 Aug, 2024

Fatima Sana named Pakistan captain for ICC Women's T20 World Cup

12:41 PM | 25 Aug, 2024

Bangladesh create history by defeating Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test

08:33 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

‘Youngest grandfather in cricket world’: Shahid Afridi overjoyed ...

Sports

03:17 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

UN includes squash legend Jahangir Khan among best players of 1,000 ...

09:14 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Shadman's resilient innings helps Bangladesh score big in 2nd Test ...

10:29 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib Al Hasan booked for murder

10:35 AM | 23 Aug, 2024

Gautam Gambhir heaps praise on Babar Azam

12:18 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan retires from Cricket, leaving behind a ...

05:51 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

PAKvBAN, 1st Test: Bangladesh take 117-run lead over Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

10:41 PM | 25 Aug, 2024

Malala draws world's attention to traumatized young Palestinian girl amid Israeli bombing of Gaza

Gold & Silver

02:23 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Gold hits another all-time high in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Latest Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 25 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 25, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279.10 for buying and 280 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.

British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.10 280
Euro EUR 309.40 311.89
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363.41 367.71
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.78 76.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.73 74.43
Australian Dollar AUD 185.25 189.83
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.20 742.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207.00
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324.00 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: