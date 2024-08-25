Bangladesh Cricket Board urged to suspend Shakib Al Hasan after murder charge

Days after senior Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was named as an accused in the alleged murder of garment factory worker Rubel, the lawyers representing Rafiqul Islam have written to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) requesting Shakib’s immediate suspension from all forms of cricket.

Shakib, a former captain of the Bangladesh national team, is among 147 individuals charged by Rubel's father, Rafiqul. Shakib was also a former lawmaker in the Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina.

Currently in Pakistan for a Test series, Shakib played in the first Test at Rawalpindi, where Bangladesh, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, defeated Pakistan, captained by Shan Masood, by 10 wickets. Shakib contributed with four wickets and scored 15 runs in the match.

Shakib's future in cricket is expected to be decided after the ongoing Test against Pakistan, as confirmed by BCB President Faruque Ahmed.

In connection with Rubel's murder on August 7, Rafiqul's lawyer, Md Rafinur Rahman, represented by Shajib Mahmood Alam, sent a legal notice to the BCB via email and registered post. The notice cited ICC rules, which state that a player named in a criminal case cannot participate in national team activities.

The notice also requested that the BCB recall Shakib to assist in the murder investigation and inform the ICC of the situation.

The BCB chief acknowledged that while they have not yet received the notice, they will make a decision before the second Test match against Pakistan on August 30 in Rawalpindi.

"Regarding Shakib, a case has been lodged. We have not yet received any legal notice. An FIR (First Information Report) was filed, and there will be an investigation. Following that, the case will proceed in one direction or another," Faruque said after a meeting with board directors at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.