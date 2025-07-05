Shadab Khan to Miss Bangladesh, WI Series after shoulder surgery

LAHORE – Pakistan former vice-captain Shadab Khan has successfully undergone shoulder surgery and is now on the road to recovery. The star all-rounder shared health update with his fans through a social media post.

In post, Khan shared picture from hospital, smiling and giving a thumbs-up gesture, with bandage on his shoulder. He wrote in the caption:

“Alhamdulillah! The surgery has been successfully completed. Its recovery and rehabilitation phase. I request you all to remember me in your prayers.”

As per medical experts, Shadab is expected to take up to 12 weeks for complete recovery, and he will miss the upcoming series against Bangladesh and the West Indies. His availability for the Asia Cup also remains uncertain.

A spokesperson from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) commented on the development, saying: “Shadab Khan needs complete rest post-surgery. We are hopeful that he will be fit and ready before the Asia Cup.”

Khan was experiencing continuous shoulder pain for some time, which impacted his ability to throw and bowl effectively. The injury worsened during the recent series against Bangladesh, where he faced difficulties. During a vacation in England, an MRI scan confirmed the severity of the issue, prompting immediate surgery on the advice of medical professionals.

Fans across the country have poured in their prayers and best wishes for the talented all-rounder’s speedy recovery.