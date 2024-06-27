South Africa reach first T20 World Cup final with 9-wicket victory over Afghanistan

In the first semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup, South Africa secured a spot in the final for the first time by defeating Afghanistan by 9 wickets.

South Africa chased down Afghanistan’s modest target of 56 runs in 8.5 overs with the loss of just one wicket. Quinton de Kock was the only batter to be dismissed, scoring 5 runs, while Reeza Hendricks remained not out on 29 and captain Aiden Markram on 23.

Fazalhaq Farooqi took the sole wicket for Afghanistan.

In the match held at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad, Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first. Their entire team was bowled out for 56 runs in 11.5 overs.

Afghanistan’s batsmen struggled against South Africa’s superb bowling, with Azmatullah Omarzai being the only player to reach double figures, scoring 10 runs. Three players were dismissed for ducks.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was out for 0, Ibrahim Zadran scored 2, Gulbadin Naib 9, Mohammad Nabi 0, and Nangialiah Kharote managed only 2 runs. Karim Janat and Rashid Khan scored 8 runs each, Noor Ahmad was out for 0, and Naveen-ul-Haq made 2 runs.

For South Africa, Tabraiz Shamsi and Marco Jansen each took 3 wickets, while Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje claimed 2 wickets apiece.

This match marked Afghanistan’s first appearance in a semi-final of a major tournament.

Squads:

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (captain), Nangialiah Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.