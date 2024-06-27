Court to rule on Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's sentence suspension in Iddat case today

ISLAMABAD – An Islamabad local court will decide whether to suspend the sentences of Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Iddat case today. This decision could end Khan's imprisonment.

Imran Khan, who was removed from office by a no-confidence motion in April 2022, faces various charges, including corruption and terrorism, since his ouster. He has been jailed since August of last year following his conviction in the Toshakhana case and other charges leading up to the February 8 elections.

Despite gaining some relief in other cases, Khan remains imprisoned due to his conviction in the Iddat case, where a district court sentenced him and Bushra to seven years in prison in February. This was after a trial found their marriage fraudulent, with Bushra's ex-husband claiming it took place during her Iddat period.

The couple filed appeals against their conviction and for sentence suspension. The court’s decision on these appeals is expected today at 3 pm, with a hearing on the annulment of their conviction resuming on July 2.