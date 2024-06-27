Court to rule on Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's sentence suspension in Iddat case today

ISLAMABAD – An Islamabad local court will decide whether to suspend the sentences of Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Iddat case today. This decision could end Khan's imprisonment.
Imran Khan, who was removed from office by a no-confidence motion in April 2022, faces various charges, including corruption and terrorism, since his ouster. He has been jailed since August of last year following his conviction in the Toshakhana case and other charges leading up to the February 8 elections.
Despite gaining some relief in other cases, Khan remains imprisoned due to his conviction in the Iddat case, where a district court sentenced him and Bushra to seven years in prison in February. This was after a trial found their marriage fraudulent, with Bushra's ex-husband claiming it took place during her Iddat period.
The couple filed appeals against their conviction and for sentence suspension. The court’s decision on these appeals is expected today at 3 pm, with a hearing on the annulment of their conviction resuming on July 2.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 27, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.7 for selling.
Euro’s buying rate stands at 294 and selling rate is 297.5 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED’s buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal’s buying rate hovers at 73.1, and selling rate at 73.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.7
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.1
|73.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.67
|748.67
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.08
|40.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.87
|916.87
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.28
|172.28
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.62
|731.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
