Three terrorists gunned down in Tirah Valley operation

KHYBER – Three terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Tirah Valley of Khyber district.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, the security forces conducted an operation in the Tirah Valley of Khyber district following a tip-off about the presence of terrorists.

This led to a heavy exchange of fire between the terrorists and security forces. As a result, three terrorists, including Commander Kifayat alias Toor Adnan were killed, the ISPR said in a statement.

The commander was said to be involved in attacks on civilians and security forces.

Later, a search operation was started in the area to search for more terrorists. The security forces are committed to eradicating terrorism from the country, the ISPR said in the statement.

Sanitization of the area was carried out to eliminate any more terrorists, the military’s media wing said.