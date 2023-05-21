Two soldiers martyred, three terrorists killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

TANK – Two soldiers embraced martyrdom and three terrorists were gunned down during an intelligence-based operation in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, said ISPR.
According to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the killed terrorists remained actively involved in “numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as innocent citizens”.
The statement said the martyred soldiers, identified as 39-year-old Naik Muhammad Atiq from the Chakwal district and 36-year-old Naik Rajab Ali hailing from Attock, fought gallantly.
“Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area,” the ISPR said.
“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it added.
A day earlier, a terrorist was killed and three soldiers were martyred when security forces retaliated to an attack on one of their posts in the Zarghoon area of Balochistan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 21, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.9
|300.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|777.88
|785.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.07
|42.45
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.56
|3.67
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|952.27
|961.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.03
|65.63
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.07
|184.08
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.57
|27.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|760.2
|768.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.35
|81.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.25
|28.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.82
|329.32
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.66
|8.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,250 on Sunday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,690.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
