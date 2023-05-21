Two soldiers martyred, three terrorists killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

TANK – Two soldiers embraced martyrdom and three terrorists were gunned down during an intelligence-based operation in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, said ISPR.

According to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the killed terrorists remained actively involved in “numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as innocent citizens”.

The statement said the martyred soldiers, identified as 39-year-old Naik Muhammad Atiq from the Chakwal district and 36-year-old Naik Rajab Ali hailing from Attock, fought gallantly.

“Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area,” the ISPR said.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it added.

A day earlier, a terrorist was killed and three soldiers were martyred when security forces retaliated to an attack on one of their posts in the Zarghoon area of Balochistan.