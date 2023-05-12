'No question of martial law,' says DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI – The military's media wing has vehemently denied all rumours that neither any army officer has resigned nor they have disobeyed any orders.

"Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and other military leaders believe in democracy and there is no question of martial law," the director-general of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday.

"General Asim Munir along with senior military officers will fully support democracy, and the army is and will remain united under the leadership of the Army Chief," Major General Ahmed Sharif added, apparently in response to Imran Khan's statement inside the Islamabad High Court where he said that "it looks like there's martial law imposed in the country."

The ISPR statement comes amid reports of a high ranking officer of Pakistan Army getting transferred to the headquarters, days after vandalism at his official residence in Lahore by PTI supporters following the arrest of Imran Khan.

Reports claimed that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir took notice of the incident at the corps commander’s house and transferred Lahore Corps Commander Lt Gen Salman Fayyaz Ghani to GHQ after "it came to light after a departmental and critical review of the situation that the incident could be prevented by adopting better and effective approach."

Meanwhile, there are reports that Lt Gen Fayyaz Hussain has been appointed as Lahore Corps Commander.