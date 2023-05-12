Search

Pakistan

Video shows Lahore Corps Commander trying to calm down angry PTI protesters at Jinnah House

03:43 PM | 12 May, 2023
LAHORE – A video has surfaced showing Corps Commander Lahore Lt Gen Salman Fayyaz Ghani making efforts to calm down the angry Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters who stormed into his official residence and ransacked the property after the arrest of thier party leader Imran Khan on May 9.

A chaotic situation erupted across Pakistan on May 9 after PTI supporters staged violent protests after the arrest of Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The charged protesters stromed in the cantonment areas in different cities, including Lahore, to hold demonstrations. However, the situation turned ugly when the PTI workers carrying sticks barraged into Jinnah House – the residence of Lahore Corps Commander.

Videos posted on social media showed the protesters breaking window, setting vehicles on fire and other luggage. 

Following the attack, rumours emerged that Lt Gen Salman along with his family members had left the house before the attack. However, the video available to Daily Pakistan shows the top army official wearing casual dress and trying to talk to the angry mob. 

A woman and a boy can also be seen standing nearby him and asking the mob to stop the violence. But their voice went unheard and PTI protesters put the property, also known as Jinnah House, on fire. 

DP Exclusive: Unseen footage of attack on Lahore Corps Commander's residence

