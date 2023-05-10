DP Exclusive: Unseen footage of attack on Lahore Corps Commander's residence

LAHORE – A chaotic situation erupted across Pakistan after PTI supporters staged violent protests against the arrest of their party leader Imran Khan on the premises of the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday in a graft case.

The charged protesters also entered into cantonment areas in different cities, including Lahore, to hold demonstration. However, the situation turned ugly when the PTI workers carrying sticks barraged into Jinnah House – the residence of Lahore Corps Commander.

Daily Pakistan staff Agha Haider covered the disturbing episode and managed to capture some unseen information from there.

The video shows a number of imported vehicles of officers of Pakistan Army set ablaze while flames can also be seen coming out different rooms of the building.

It further shows people taking away different items from the residence, which is also called the Quaid-e-Azam residency. When the reporter asked a protester why he was looting the things, he said these had been bought with “our tax money”.

Another man was also caught on camera when he was taking away a printer from the corps commander’s house.

The Daily Pakistan reporter also faced rowdy PTI supporters when he attempted to stop them from setting some books and diaries on fire.