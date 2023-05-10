Search

PakistanVideos

DP Exclusive: Unseen footage of attack on Lahore Corps Commander's residence

Web Desk 01:41 PM | 10 May, 2023
DP Exclusive: Unseen footage of attack on Lahore Corps Commander's residence

LAHORE – A chaotic situation erupted across Pakistan after PTI supporters staged violent protests against the arrest of their party leader Imran Khan on the premises of the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday in a graft case.

The charged protesters also entered into cantonment areas in different cities, including Lahore, to hold demonstration. However, the situation turned ugly when the PTI workers carrying sticks barraged into Jinnah House – the residence of Lahore Corps Commander.

Daily Pakistan staff Agha Haider covered the disturbing episode and managed to capture some unseen information from there.  

Imran Khan arrested by Rangers in Islamabad

The video shows a number of imported vehicles of officers of Pakistan Army set ablaze while flames can also be seen coming out different rooms of the building.

It further shows people taking away different items from the residence, which is also called the Quaid-e-Azam residency. When the reporter asked a protester why he was looting the things, he said these had been bought with “our tax money”.

Another man was also caught on camera when he was taking away a printer from the corps commander’s house.

The Daily Pakistan reporter also faced rowdy PTI supporters when he attempted to stop them from setting some books and diaries on fire.  

Imran Khan's hearing to be held at Islamabad's Police Lines amid mass protests

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Have PTI protesters stormed into GHQ, Lahore corps commander house? (VIDEOS)

06:28 PM | 9 May, 2023

List of roads blocked by PTI protesters in Lahore after Imran Khan’s arrest

04:04 PM | 9 May, 2023

Lahore-bound PIA plane accidentally enters Indian airspace due to bad weather

04:47 PM | 8 May, 2023

Five Indian soldiers killed in bomb attack in occupied Kashmir

04:25 PM | 5 May, 2023

Most wanted terrorist connected to Sri Lanka cricket team attack killed in DI Khan

11:03 PM | 4 May, 2023

Lahore High Court trashes Parvez Elahi’s plea against his arrest

01:41 PM | 2 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Celebs lament police assault on PTI supporter amid clashes over Imran ...

04:55 PM | 10 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 10th May 2023

09:42 AM | 10 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 10, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292 296
Euro EUR 316 319
UK Pound Sterling GBP 362 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.8
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 193.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.71 762.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214
China Yuan CNY 41.06 41.47
Danish Krone DKK 41.96 42.35
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.61 932.59
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.23
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.3 179.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 737.24 745.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.96 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.79
Swiss Franc CHF 316.55 319.05
Thai Bhat THB 8.36 8.51

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 10, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 239,800 on Wednesday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 205,590.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,398.

Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Karachi PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Islamabad PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Peshawar PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Quetta PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Sialkot PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Attock PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Gujranwala PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Jehlum PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Multan PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Bahawalpur PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Gujrat PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Nawabshah PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Chakwal PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Hyderabad PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Nowshehra PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Sargodha PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Faisalabad PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Mirpur PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: