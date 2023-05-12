Search

Minal Khan announced collab with Asim Jofa

Web Desk 04:21 PM | 12 May, 2023
Source: Instagram

Lollywook diva Minal Khan has taken the television industry by storm, showcasing immense growth and a newfound confidence that has captivated audiences.

This year has marked a significant turning point for her career, and she has embarked on exciting new ventures, one of which includes a remarkable collaboration with renowned clothing brand, Asim Jofa.

Taking to her Instagram account, Minal couldn't contain her excitement as she revealed her latest collaboration with the talented designer, Asim Jofa. The collaboration revolves around his breathtaking new collection, aptly named 'The Noorie.'

Minal's caption reflected her enthusiasm, as she wrote, "Hey everyone! I am beyond thrilled to finally reveal my latest collaboration with the talented @asimjofa for his breathtaking new collection ‘The Noorie’. This collection is all about channelling the essence of royalty and traditional elegance, with intricately embroidered fabrics and stunning silhouettes that will leave you feeling like a queen."

The collection epitomizes opulence and sophistication, paying homage to the richness of traditional aesthetics. Jofa's mastery in creating intricately embroidered fabrics and his keen eye for stunning silhouettes are evident in every piece of this collection. The designs exude a regal allure that is sure to make anyone who adorns them feel like royalty.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Aey Ishq, Qismat, Nand, Ishq Hai, and Lockdown.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

