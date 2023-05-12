Search

Sports

ShipSigma partners with racer Enaam Ahmed

04:41 PM | 12 May, 2023
ShipSigma partners with racer Enaam Ahmed

INDIANAPOLIS – ShipSigma, an Indianapolis-based shipping intelligence platform that helps high-volume shippers optimize their parcel spend, has announced a new partnership with British Pakistani Enaam Ahmed of Cape Motorsports. 

This upcoming season will mark Enaam Ahmed’s first in the INDYCAR development series after finishing third in the 2022 USF Pro 2000 Championship standings.

Chase Flashman, ShipSigma’s CEO, stated: “I’ve been a fan of Indy car racing for a long time, but I’m a bigger fan of an entrepreneurial mindset. It is exciting to have the opportunity to team up with Enaam, a younger driver, who is so passionate about developing his skills both on and off the track.” He added, “It’s a natural fit for ShipSigma to invest in a young athlete taking risks to achieve his dreams. It’s exactly what I did when I started ShipSigma.” 

Beginning his career in British karting, Ahmed won numerous national and international titles before moving to cars, capturing the MSA Formula Championship rookie of the year title in 2015. Finishing fifth in BRDC British F3 in 2016, he won the series title in 2017 with 13 wins and 18 total podiums. He turned his attention to the U.S. in 2021 and made history in 2022 as he become the first driver from Pakistan to stand on the podium of a race in the very competitive “Road to Indy” ladder.

Sports

