Vasay Chaudhry apologises to Overseas Pakistanis over controversial remarks

The creators of the popular show Mazaaq Raat found themselves at the centre of controversy when offensive comments were made by a guest, supported by one of the comedians, regarding overseas Pakistanis.

The incident triggered a widespread discussion on social media, prompting Chaudhry to address the issue and announce that a formal apology would be aired during the upcoming episode.

The controversy unfolded when model Sara Neelum made derogatory remarks, suggesting that overseas Pakistanis dress well in their home country but engage in menial tasks, including toilet cleaning, abroad. To exacerbate the offence, one of the show's comedians attempted to follow up with a joke, implying that these well-dressed individuals flaunt Rs5,000 notes as a display of ostentation.

A clip of the episode quickly circulated on Twitter, eliciting anger and disappointment among users who condemned the derogatory comments. One Twitter user, while sharing the video, highlighted the invaluable contributions made by overseas Pakistanis to the country's economy and society.

These two idiots made fun of the overseas Pakistanis that they clean toilets and then show off over here. This campaign against overseas is just disgusting which must end. Just in 2021-2022, the remittances sent by overseas is $31.2 billions. Out of 21% of the overseas doctors in… pic.twitter.com/Z2by9wyiFl — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) June 20, 2023

Again problem with our state of mind, cleaning a toilet is much better than dancing and entertaining others for money.These so-called celeberties ought to be called with their true name Marassis (punjabi), so they can now their reality and illusion of respect They (overseas… — Nova (@nova_isb) June 20, 2023

@vasaych @DunyaNews #sarahneelam #qaiserpiya آپ لوگوں کو حلال روزی کمانے والے غیر ملکیوں کا مذاق اڑاتے ہوئے شرم آنی چاہیے۔ آپ سب غیر ملکیوں سے معافی مانگیں۔ تم لوگ ہمارا مذاق اڑا رہے ہو، تم کون ہو؟ #mazaqraat #DunyaNews کے لیے شرم کی بات ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/WFRRzEeopb — ???????????????????????? (@JafarOfficials) June 20, 2023

I'd rather clean toilets than project my filthy classist mindset on national television : )#Mazaqraat https://t.co/zm3nuoZCj1 — Nobody. (@IzGonnaBeOkayyy) June 21, 2023

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Chaudhry took to Twitter to personally apologize to all Pakistanis living abroad. He wrote, "I want to publicly apologize on behalf of my entire team at Mazaaq Raat. A very stupid, vile, and ridiculous comment was made recently about overseas Pakistanis by one of the guests on our show, which was followed by an attempted joke by one of the comedians (again in bad taste)."

He further added, "A formal apology will be aired in tonight's episode. However, I wanted to personally apologize to all the Pakistanis living abroad. We love you, even though you might not feel the same at this point, but 'ghalatiaan apnoo say he hoti hain' [mistakes are made by one's own people]."

I want to publicly apologise on behalf of my whole team at #Mazaqraat ,a very stupid,Vile & ridiculous comment was made recently abt overseas's Pakistani's by one of the guests in our show which was followed up by an attmepted joke by one of the comedians(again in bad taste) — vasay chaudhry (@vasaych) June 20, 2023