Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari blessed with baby boy
KARACHI - Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and her husband Mahmood Chaudhry were blessed with their first child, a baby boy.
The announcement was made from the Twitter handle of Bakhtawar. "We are happy to announce the birth of our baby boy," read the post
Aseefa Bhutto, the younger sister of Bakhtwar, wrote on Twitter: "Officially a Khala !!! Alhamdullilah!"
Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Chaudhry tied the knot at Bilawal House on January 29, 2021.
