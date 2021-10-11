Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari blessed with baby boy

KARACHI - Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and her husband Mahmood Chaudhry were blessed with their first child, a baby boy.

The announcement was made from the Twitter handle of Bakhtawar. "We are happy to announce the birth of our baby boy," read the post

Aseefa Bhutto, the younger sister of Bakhtwar, wrote on Twitter: "Officially a Khala !!! Alhamdullilah!"

— Aseefa B Zardari (@AseefaBZ) October 11, 2021

Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Chaudhry tied the knot at Bilawal House on January 29, 2021.