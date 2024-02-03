Search

Hania Aamir shows off fun side in latest Instagram post

Noor Fatima
11:43 PM | 3 Feb, 2024
Hania Aamir
Source: Hania Aamir (Instagram)

Pakistani entertainment fraternity's favourite actress Hania Aamir, who not only dominates the big and small screens and enjoys a whopping 11.9 million followers on Instagram, is back with another post showing her fun side.

Aamir, who is more than a pretty face and a talented actress showcasing her acting prowess in a number of hit films and drama series, is one of the few stars to show off their effervescence whether it is a highlighting moment from their private or professional life. And with such a huge fan following, Aamir makes sure to keep social media users on their toes!

The social media handles of the Titli star are full of delightful moments, as she keeps fans hooked, and her latest post also amassed hundreds of thousands of reactions in as fans showering the actress with compliments.

Tagging the brand, the gorgeous diva said the clothing line brought top tier vibes to the set.

Taking to the picture-sharing app, Aamir shared a bunch of pictures and snippets of herself donning floral and solid prints, on the set of a photoshoot for a local clothing line. Aamir's energy served as a benchmark for her fun, jolly personality on and off camera, and brings an insight into Aamir's life behind camera lens.

Social media users, including Maya Ali, were left smitten with the star's energy and charm, leaving wholesome comments praising her.

Aamir is an accomplished star who has several commercial hits under her belt, with Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Sang-e-Mah, Mere Humsafar, Parde Mein Rehne Do, and Janaan being the most notable. 

Aamir is set to make history by showing her versatility in Pakistan's Netflix debut, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. It revolves around Sikandar, a Harvard law student who experiences a life-changing incident that makes him keep others at bay, and Liza, a talented artist who is bursting with life but has had a troubled past. They meet in Italy, according to IMDb.

