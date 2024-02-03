Search

Is Hania Aamir getting married?

Maheen Khawaja
05:28 PM | 3 Feb, 2024
Is Hania Aamir getting married?
Source: Hania Aamir (Instagram)

Hania Aamir, the 25-year-old Pakistani darling known for her infectious smile and captivating presence, has ignited a firestorm of speculation with rumors of an impending wedding. 

Aamir, a beloved figure in Pakistani entertainment, has garnered a loyal following with her charismatic personality and diverse talents. From captivating audiences on the big screen in films like "Janaan" and "Parwaaz Hai Junoon," to her relatable and engaging online presence, she's established herself as a cultural icon.

Recently, renowned makeup artist Babar Zaheer added fuel to the fire by dropping a tantalizing hint during a hairstyling session with Aamir. In a video circulating on Instagram, Zaheer casually announces that the actress is getting married next month, leaving Aamir momentarily speechless and raising a surprised eyebrow. The playful banter between the two leaves viewers wondering if it's a lighthearted joke or a genuine revelation.

While Aamir dismisses the claim as simply "not funny," the seed of doubt has been sown. 

Speculations are running rampant on social media, with netizens piecing together clues and creating their narratives.

On the work front, Aamir is set to make her Netflix debut with Pakistan’s first-ever Netflix show, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

