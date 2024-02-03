Search

Sylvester Stallone leads tributes as Rocky co-star Carl Weathers dies aged 76

Web Desk
05:42 PM | 3 Feb, 2024
Sylvester Stallone leads tributes as Rocky co-star Carl Weathers dies aged 76
Source: Instagram

In a heartfelt video message, American actor Sylvester Stallone paid tribute to his late co-star and friend, Carl Weathers, who passed away on February 2nd at the age of 76. The video, posted on Stallone's Instagram, paints a poignant picture of a deep bond forged through iconic on-screen battles and mutual respect that transcended the silver screen.

"This is an incredibly sad day for me," Stallone's voice cracks with emotion as he begins. "I'm so torn up I can't even tell you." His words capture the raw grief of losing someone who wasn't just a colleague, but a pivotal figure in his life and career.

Stallone then goes on to express his immense gratitude for Weathers' contribution to their shared legacy, the "Rocky" franchise. He acknowledges Weathers' inherent greatness, stating, "When he walked into that room and I saw him for the first time, I saw greatness, but I didn't realize how great." This sincere admiration highlights the impact Weathers made on Stallone, not just as a performer but as a person.

The tribute goes beyond acknowledging talent, delving into the essence of Weathers' character. Stallone praises his "voice, size, power, and athletic ability," but emphasizes that his "heart and soul" were what truly set him apart. 

With a nod to the final on-screen encounter between their beloved characters, Rocky Balboa and Apollo Creed, Stallone poignantly gestures to a painting depicting their climactic fight scene. "It was probably the last moment we were ever in the ring together, and I'll never forget it," he says, his voice heavy with emotion. This shared history, captured in a single artistic moment, becomes a powerful symbol of their enduring bond.

The video concludes with Stallone calling Weathers "magic" and expressing his gratitude for their intertwined lives. He urges the legendary actor to "keep punching" even in his absence, a fitting metaphor for Weathers' unwavering spirit and the indelible mark he left on the world.

Adam Sandler, Dolph Lundgren and Michael B. Jordan also honoured Carl Weathers.

Best known for his iconic portrayal of Rocky Balboa's fierce rival turned friend in the Rocky franchise alongside Sylvester Stallone, Weathers carved a diverse filmography. From the underdog story that launched both actors' careers to action-packed roles like the brash Colonel Dillon in Predator and the beloved Chubbs Peterson in Happy Gilmore, he showcased his range.

Recently, he earned an Emmy nomination for his role in The Mandalorian, further solidifying his legacy. 

His passing resonates deeply, particularly with Stallone, who acknowledged Weathers' pivotal role in the Rocky films' success, etching in stone the impact of their on-screen rivalry and off-screen camaraderie.

Web Desk

