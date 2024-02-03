Search

Hussain Mohi-ud-Din honoured with international peace award 

06:14 PM | 3 Feb, 2024
Hussain Mohi-ud-Din honoured with international peace award 

Prof. Dr. Hussain Mohi-ud-Din Qadri, President of Minhaj-ul-Quran International and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Governors at Minhaj University was bestowed with the esteemed "Ambassador For Peace Award " on February 2, 2024 by The Universal Peace Federation at the United Nations Headquarters in Austria. 

This recognition highlights his unwavering commitment to fostering peace and harmony, transcending both community and religious spheres to promote coexistence and diversity within the region and worldwide.

The distinguished award was presented by Dr. Peter Haider, President of the Universal Peace Federation Austria, and Dr. Afsar Rathore, a member of the Academic Council on The United Nations System (ACUNS). The ceremony drew the attendance of numerous community leaders, fellow Ambassadors, and esteemed figures from clergy and academia worldwide.

06:14 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Hussain Mohi-ud-Din honoured with international peace award 

