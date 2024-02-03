Hussain Mohi-ud-Din honoured with international peace award 

Prof. Dr. Hussain Mohi-ud-Din Qadri, President of Minhaj-ul-Quran International and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Governors at Minhaj University was bestowed with the esteemed "Ambassador For Peace Award " on February 2, 2024 by The Universal Peace Federation at the United Nations Headquarters in Austria.
This recognition highlights his unwavering commitment to fostering peace and harmony, transcending both community and religious spheres to promote coexistence and diversity within the region and worldwide.
The distinguished award was presented by Dr. Peter Haider, President of the Universal Peace Federation Austria, and Dr. Afsar Rathore, a member of the Academic Council on The United Nations System (ACUNS). The ceremony drew the attendance of numerous community leaders, fellow Ambassadors, and esteemed figures from clergy and academia worldwide.
Pakistani rupee remains largeyl stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 3, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
