Pakistani police find American traveler's ring worth a million

LAHORE – National Highways and Motorways Police have set another example of honesty by finding rings worth Rs1 million and handing them back to the owner, a Pakistani-American woman.

The woman was travelling to Dera Ghazi Khan from Lahore when he contacted motorways police to repot the missing of his precious rings.

She informed the officials that she stayed for short time at Jaranwala rest area on her way to DG Khan when she lost her two diamond rings.

In a swift response, police officials reached the spot and mounted a hectic searching for the rings. Finally, they found the rings and handed them back to the woman after fulfilling all legal requirements.

The woman lauded the efforts made by the motorways police and thanked them for finding her the missing rings.