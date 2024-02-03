‘It’s a war for honour,’ Bushra Bibi on jail sentence for ‘unlawful’ marriage with Imran Khan

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi has termed her ongoing legal scuffle a war for honour.
“This is a war of honour and dishnour,” she remarked in an informal discussion with journalists after the trial court sentenced her and Imran Khan to seven years in jail after declaring their marriage illegal and un-Islamic.
She said Allah Almighty has explained all things about “Iddat” in holy Quran. She called the today’s ruling a “decision by Iblees (devil)”.
Earlier in the day, senior civil judge Qudratullah pronounced the verdict on a petition filed by Bushra Bibi's ex-husband Khawar Maneka alleging that her nikkah with the former prime minister was un-Islamic and illegal.
“That above said nikah and the marriage ceremony was neither legal nor Islamic as it was solemnised without observing iddah period,” read the petition.
The court has also imposed a fine of Rs500,000 each on the couple. Both Imran Khan and Bushra were present in the courtroom when the verdict was announced.
