Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's Nikkah case verdict to be announced today

ISLAMABAD – Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are facing 14 years sentence handed in graft case, and now a trial court will announce verdict in the illegal nikkah case against them.

The much-awaited verdict in the bizarre case will be announced on Saturday at 1 pm.

Judge Qudratullah of the trial court reserved the verdict after a long hearing in Adiala Jail on Friday.

In the last hearing, the country's main opposition leader Khan and his wife recorded statements under section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Khan's legal team also completed the cross-examination of four witnesses in the case including Mufti Saeed, Khawar Maneka -Bushra Bibi's ex-husband-, Aun Chaudhry, and Muhammad Latif.

Khan's wife maintained that Khawar Maneka divorced her in April 2017 after which she completed her Iddat period by August.

Bushra mentioned moving to her mother’s house and then she married Imran Khan in January. The country's former first lady again denied accusations of second nikkah.

She told the court that she first met with Imran Khan in presence of her family before January 2018. She added an announcement of her marriage was officially made in February 2018.

In recent hearings, Imran Khan and Kahwar Maneka had heated exchange as latter accused PTI chief of destroying his house.

More to follow...