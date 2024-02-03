Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's Nikkah case verdict to be announced today

ISLAMABAD – Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are facing 14 years sentence handed in graft case, and now a trial court will announce verdict in the illegal nikkah case against them.
The much-awaited verdict in the bizarre case will be announced on Saturday at 1 pm.
Judge Qudratullah of the trial court reserved the verdict after a long hearing in Adiala Jail on Friday.
In the last hearing, the country's main opposition leader Khan and his wife recorded statements under section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Khan's legal team also completed the cross-examination of four witnesses in the case including Mufti Saeed, Khawar Maneka -Bushra Bibi's ex-husband-, Aun Chaudhry, and Muhammad Latif.
Khan's wife maintained that Khawar Maneka divorced her in April 2017 after which she completed her Iddat period by August.
Bushra mentioned moving to her mother’s house and then she married Imran Khan in January. The country's former first lady again denied accusations of second nikkah.
She told the court that she first met with Imran Khan in presence of her family before January 2018. She added an announcement of her marriage was officially made in February 2018.
In recent hearings, Imran Khan and Kahwar Maneka had heated exchange as latter accused PTI chief of destroying his house.
More to follow...
Pakistani rupee remains largeyl stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 3, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.