Search

Pakistan

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's Nikkah case verdict to be announced today

Web Desk
10:31 AM | 3 Feb, 2024
Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's Nikkah case verdict to be announced today
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are facing 14 years sentence handed in graft case, and now a trial court will announce verdict in the illegal nikkah case against them.

The much-awaited verdict in the bizarre case will be announced on Saturday at 1 pm.

Judge Qudratullah of the trial court reserved the verdict after a long hearing in Adiala Jail on Friday.

In the last hearing, the country's main opposition leader Khan and his wife recorded statements under section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Khan's legal team also completed the cross-examination of four witnesses in the case including Mufti Saeed, Khawar Maneka -Bushra Bibi's ex-husband-, Aun Chaudhry, and Muhammad Latif.

Khan's wife maintained that Khawar Maneka divorced her in April 2017 after which she completed her Iddat period by August.

Bushra mentioned moving to her mother’s house and then she married Imran Khan in January.  The country's former first lady again denied accusations of second nikkah.

She told the court that she first met with Imran Khan in presence of her family before January 2018. She added an announcement of her marriage was officially made in February 2018.

In recent hearings, Imran Khan and Kahwar Maneka had heated exchange as latter accused PTI chief of destroying his house.

More to follow...

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

11:42 AM | 3 Feb, 2024

Imran Khan claims rejecting deal to stay quiet in exchange for ...

07:22 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

FIA summons Imran Khan’s sister Aleema for 'inciting violence' 

04:44 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge for personal reasons

01:00 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana reference against Imran ...

11:17 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

'High-value target’ among two terrorists killed in DI Khan: ISPR

07:51 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Holidays announced in KP schools from Feb 5 to 9

Pakistan

02:23 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Punjab Police announce constables, traffic assistant jobs 2024; check ...

08:52 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Election holidays for schools, colleges announced in Punjab

05:03 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Elections 2024: PTI-backed candidate Rehan Zeb Khan shot dead in ...

03:18 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

International Human Rights Foundation finds loopholes in Imran ...

02:05 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Islamabad Weather Update: Pakistan's capital to receive more rains, ...

01:38 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Pakistan announces public holiday on February 8 for General Elections

Advertisement

Latest

11:58 AM | 3 Feb, 2024

UAE Dirham rises against Pakistani rupee - AED to PKR rate – 3 Feb 2024

Gold & Silver Rate

06:52 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 3 Feb forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains largeyl stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 3, 2024 (Saturday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 3 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 281.85
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.54 751.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.21 39.61
Danish Krone DKK 40.75 41.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.3 918.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.76 173.76
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 726.14 734.14
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 325.92 328.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 3 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 3rd February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: