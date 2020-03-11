Wing Commander Noman martyred after PAF's F-16 fighter jet crashes in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Air Force Wing Commander Noman Akram was martyred when his F-16 fighter jet crashed near Shakarparian in Islamabad on Wednesday morning.
According to PAF spokesperson, the plane was taking part in drill for the March 23 parade when it crashed.
Police and rescue officials have cordoned off the crash site.
A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of accident, the PAF said.
A #PAF Jet crash near #Pakistan #Islamabad
Initial report suggest that an #Pakistani F-16 crashed
The accident take place during the 23rd March Rehearsals.#PakistanArmy Army is taking over the place.@Maria_Memon @WaseemBadami pic.twitter.com/SvwLeR1R0R
— Amna ???????? (@amnarehman509) March 11, 2020
A #PAF Fighter Plane crashed near parade ground in Islamabad during rehearsals for 23rd March Parade. Rescue Sources Told. #PlaneCrash #Breaking #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/EaXpod71w7— Faiz Paracha (@fezi22) March 11, 2020
Plane crash in Islamabad #BREAKING #islamabad pic.twitter.com/4SN2cwa06v— Abbas Shabbir (@Abbasshabbir72) March 11, 2020
