11:21 AM | 11 Mar, 2020
Wing Commander Noman martyred after PAF's F-16 fighter jet crashes in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Air Force Wing Commander Noman Akram was martyred when his F-16 fighter jet crashed near Shakarparian in Islamabad on Wednesday morning.

According to PAF spokesperson, the plane was taking part in drill for the March 23 parade when it crashed. 

Police and rescue officials have cordoned off the crash site. 

A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of accident, the PAF said. 

