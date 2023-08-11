'Personal diary' of Bushra Bibi demonstrates her influence on Imran Khan's politics

ISLAMABAD – A purported private diary kept by Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and former First Lady, has revealed startling discoveries concerning her role in private and political events involving her husband.

It allegedly reveals how Bushra Bibi used to influence Khan and how he obediently carried out her orders, starting with his diet to managing his legal affairs.

One of the supposed diary's entry reveals that Bushra Bibi chooses the occasion and the person to exert pressure on the government, the military, and the court.

The legal team should be ready to close down the city and call for a shutter-down strike in case the governor's rule is implemented, according to another section of the diary that discusses the potential circumstance.

The diary further clarifies Bushra Bibi's role in court proceedings, which included directing the discussions between Khan and the attorneys. She also gives her spouse the order to keep quiet.

"We must exert pressure on the court to prevent it from rendering an unfavourable decision. In this undated entry, the journal states that "by applying pressure, it means that there should be a large number of people in the court."

Additionally, it states that in order to overturn any unfavourable judgement from the court, a "public narrative/atmosphere" should be constructed. "It is better to get a verdict from renowned lawyers, there should be pressure," it continued.

The diary went on to advise that "you should not make an announcement about how long you are coming for and the party should not know about it either."

Azam Swati, a PTI senator, and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial were also mentioned in the diary's several entry addressing petitions.

The diary said, "Why is it that every time we make a request for justice, it is never heard?

The statement continued, "[CJP] Bandial has arrived, and [Nawaz Sharif] had indicated that "now we'll see how this government continues."

The diary also reveals Bushra Bibi's control over Imran Khan's food, daily schedule, and mealtimes. Details reveal that Khan must immediately after waking up in the morning drink Kahwa, juice, and honey.

It says that the PTI chairman must have vitamins along with just fish, beef, or kebabs for lunch. It further specifies that milk shall be served to the previous prime minister at midnight.